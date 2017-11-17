Turkey-day is next week, and Hollywood studios are hoping you'll give thanks for a cornucopia of holiday movies rolling into theaters. We look at the films scheduled for release before the end of the year in this Holiday Box Office Preview.

The holiday movie season kicks off with "Justice League" this week. You can get another adventure fix with a muscled-up "Jumanji" showing up for Christmas. However, the disturbance in the Force of this bankable box office period comes with next month's release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

'Tis the season of wonder, and there will be no shortage of that in theaters. "Wonderstruck" is already in release. "Wonder" stars "Room" actor Jacob Tremblay. After that, ride the "Wonder Wheel" with Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet. In addition, you can wonder what it feels like to be a tiny Matt Damon in "Downsizing."



Movies about real people and events are big this year. Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour," "The Man Who Invented Christmas" is about "A Christmas Carol" author Charles Dickens. Margot Robbie sharpens her blades as infamous skater Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya."

The animation situation is robust! You can follow "The Star" this week. Disney-Pixar serves-up some "Coco" for Thanksgiving, and "Ferdinand" stops to smell the roses December 15th.

Films positioning themselves for Oscar glory include the Guillermo del Toro creature feature "The Shape of Water". Hugh Jackman’s life is a circus in "The Greatest Showman", and freedom of the press is challenged in "The Post."

