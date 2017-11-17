Supporters Rally Behind Roy Moore's Alabama Senate Race Despite Allegations

Thursday, a group of pastors and other supporters called a news conference to pledge their support to the embattled Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. But while Moore’s supporters rallied, additional women accused the candidate of inappropriate conduct.

Roy Moore has rallied his allies, while faith leaders from across the country showed support for Moore and took aim at their candidate's critics.

This occurred while more women came forward and accused Moore of a range of unwanted advances.

Tina Johnson says she was groped by Moore at his law office in 1991.

Becky Gray says she worked at the mall in Gadsden, Alabama when she was 22. She complained to her manager that Moore kept asking her out.

The White House says if the allegations are true, Moore needs to drop out.

Alabama voters will decide who their next Senator will be on December 12th.