First Ever Bowling Green New Year's Eve Bash

We’re coming up on an exciting holiday season here in Bowling Green, as the first New Year’s Eve bash, including a ball drop and all, is hitting downtown December 31st!



Fireworks, a ball drop, food, drinks, activities, even ice skating all night long! This empty alley way will look more NYC than downtown BG on New Year’s Eve!



The first ever New Year’s Eve bash to hit Bowling Green will happen by the Bowling Green Hot Rods Ball Park and SOKY Marketplace.



Live bands will be playing from 6 PM to-1 AM in Hot Rods Alley, coupled with drink specials at local hot spots Mariah’s and 643 Sports Bar!



Mimicking the famous New Year’s Eve bash at Times Square in New York City, Bowling Green's SOKY New Year’s Eve bash will even have its very own ball drop from the roof of the Stadium Park Plaza!



That’s not all though – the fun continues with fireworks at the Bowling Green Hot Rods Ball Park.



It's not just an adult event either, it's one for the whole family! With inflatables and the SOKY Ice Rink staying open until 1 AM.



While the rink is still getting its final touches this afternoon before it's weekend opening, those working on it are already looking forward that late New Year’s Eve night!



You can also get special gift cards for drinks, food, and activities for half the normal price. These can be used at the SOKY New Year’s Eve bash.