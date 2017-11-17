Tesla Unveils New Electric Semi-Truck

Tesla is breaking into the trucking industry.

Thursday night, the automaker unveiled its new electric semi- truck, which it plans to release in 2019.

Tesla already faces challenges when it comes to delivering its most affordable vehicle.

With the pomp and circumstance of a big tech unveiling, Elon Musk showed off Tesla's new electric semi-trucks.

Musk says the semi has a 500-mile range on a single charge, and contains many of Tesla's signature features, including the autopilot system.

To meet demand, Tesla says it is building a network of solar-powered "megacharging stations," which need to be ready when the truck becomes available in 2019.

However, the announcement comes as Tesla faces major challenges. It lost a record $619 million last quarter, and has struggled with production.

It is significantly behind on orders for its low-cost sedan, the Model 3, with some customers waiting 18 months or longer for delivery.

C-Net's Tim Stevens attended last night's event, and says production is one of the issues Tesla needs to address.



