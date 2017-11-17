Philadelphia Nursing Home Fire Injures 20

At least 20 people are injured after a nursing home near Philadelphia burst into flames overnight.

Massive flames poured from the roof and windows of the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community, forcing dozens of nursing home residents into the cold night. Many were pushed out in wheelchairs or rolled out on beds.

Emergency crews, along with neighbors and family members, rushed to the facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Buses were brought in to move uninjured residents to somewhere safe and warm.

The five-alarm fire quickly spread beyond the nursing home, engulfing nearby buildings.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine what caused the fire.