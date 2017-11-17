Young Boy Accused of Killing Sister

A 14-year-old boy is accused of fatally stabbing his older sister in Breckenridge County, Kentucky.

Breckenridge County Sheriff Todd Pate said that just after midnight Wednesday, deputies and EMS were called to a home on Lee Miller Road on a medical run. When they arrived, the scene was more than expected.

Neighbors who knew the teenagers said they were left speechless that the 14-year-old could do something like this.

The 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder. The sheriff added that it's still unclear if he will be tried as an adult.

