Young Boy Accused of Killing Sister - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Young Boy Accused of Killing Sister

Posted: Updated:

A 14-year-old boy is accused of fatally stabbing his older sister in Breckenridge County, Kentucky. 
Breckenridge County Sheriff Todd Pate said that just after midnight Wednesday, deputies and EMS were called to a home on Lee Miller Road on a medical run. When they arrived, the scene was more than expected.
Neighbors who knew the teenagers said they were left speechless that the 14-year-old could do something like this.
The 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder. The sheriff added that it's still unclear if he will be tried as an adult.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.