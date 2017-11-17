Alabama Woman Arrested for Death of Infant Child

A 23-year-old mother of four is being held for questioning in connection with the death of her newborn baby boy.

Police in Jackson, Alabama say the infant's body was found wrapped in a blanket inside the trunk of a car driven by Jalesa Gaines of McIntosh.

Her car was stopped for an expired tag Tuesday afternoon. That's when police searched the car and found the baby.

Police say it's a difficult case with a suspect, the mother, providing little information. For now, she's being held for giving a false ID to an officer.

The district attorney says charges could be upgraded to abuse of a corpse.