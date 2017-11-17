Senator Franken Apologizes After Accusation of Groping

A U.S. Senator is asking his colleagues to investigate his own behavior after new allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced.

Senator Al Franken is apologizing in a statement after being accused of groping Los Angeles radio personality Leann Tweeden during a 2006 USO tour:

"I’m sorry" he writes. "I respect women. I don't respect men who don't.” His accuser is accepting the apology after detailing what she says happened:

Franken's calling for his own ethics investigation.

President Trump tweeted overnight, "the Al Franken-stien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures while she sleeps?”

He added that last week, Franken was "lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment."

Some wonder if a wave of public accusations could lead to more victims. However, Franken, not innocent by his own admission, calls his own behavior disgusting.

Despite White House statements, President Trump still hasn't commented personally or answered questions about the sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.