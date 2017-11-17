Missing Kentucky Woman Found by KSP

Kentucky State Police have located a missing woman who was thought to be in danger.

On Thursday morning, police found Lori Peavy in a Fulton County hotel room and arrested a man who was with her.

Officials say she was last seen with 42-year-old Billy Jo Williams from Armory, Mississippi, who has multiple active warrants, including a felony indictment in Kentucky for assault.

After locating Peavy, they arrested Williams, charging him with assault and tampering with a witness. He is currently in the Marshall County jail.