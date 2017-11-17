Missing Kentucky Woman Found by KSP - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Missing Kentucky Woman Found by KSP

Posted: Updated:

Kentucky State Police have located a missing woman who was thought to be in danger. 

On Thursday morning, police found Lori Peavy in a Fulton County hotel room and arrested a man who was with her.

Officials say she was last seen with 42-year-old Billy Jo Williams from Armory, Mississippi, who has multiple active warrants, including a felony indictment in Kentucky for assault. 

After locating Peavy, they arrested Williams, charging him with assault and tampering with a witness. He is currently in the Marshall County jail.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.