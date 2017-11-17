Daviess County Man Arrested for Child Sexual Exploitation

A Daviess County man has been arrested for sexual exploitation offenses he committed online.

On November 15th, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime branch arrested 24-year-old John Frazier on one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to obtain sexual advances from a minor.

Frazier's arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigation, where it was discovered he was communicating with juveniles online.

His charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison. Frazier is currently lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.