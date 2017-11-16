A Trip To Return A Few Movies Turns Violent

On Wednesday, a woman was just returning her movies to the Red Box at the Kroger on Scottsville Road when the unexpected happened. She turned around and her car was being stolen. The woman and another person chased after the vehicle on foot, but then the victim was hit by her own car causing her to fall to the ground. Later Wednesday afternoon the suspect, Frederick Miller, was found admitted that he stole the car and was then arrested. Miller said he took the car so he could apply for jobs and partly to go joy riding. The car was found and returned to the victim.