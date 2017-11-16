Bowling Green Named A Top Holiday Shopping Destination

Recently Expedia dot com named Bowling Green one of the Best American Towns for Holiday Shopping. Employees of family owned and operated College Graffiti here in Bowling Green who said they believe that being named one of the Best American Towns for holiday shopping is important and has a lot to do with the unique local businesses as well as the impact of social media.

Assistant Manager Lindsay Gay says: “I think it will be important for businesses in Bowling Green just because it gets Bowling Green’s name out there more people will do their research online and get to see the local businesses and stumble upon their websites and their social media. That way they can kind of see some of the cool products that the local businesses here in Bowling Green have to offer.”

Manager of College Graffiti Patty Gay believes that having so many exclusive local businesses in Bowling Green is just one of the reasons the city is at the top for holiday shopping. She says “Being a local business in Bowling Green is important it’s a very unique experience. We’re providing things that other places may not provide, we have personal relationships with our customers.”

Patty and Lindsay both believe this is special for every local business in the city. “I think it will just bring a lot more people like possibly from surrounding counties or possibly other states, I think it’s going to boost people’s sales and I think it’s just going to be an all-around helpful situation.” “I feel like we all have a really tight knit community it’s kind of like a family, we all support each other, well just kind of know what it’s like to be a local business.”

As you begin to shop for Christmas remember to stop by those local businesses like College Graffiti and many other shops around the Bowling Green area. For more information visit www.collegegraffitibg.com/ or visit them on facebook at www.facebook.com/CollegeGraffiti1231/

