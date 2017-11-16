Senator Al Franken Accused of Groping Reporter in 2006

We have breaking news this afternoon...

Los Angeles morning show host, Leeann Tweeden has accused Minnesota Senator Al Franken of sexually assaulting her during a 2006 USO tour in the Middle East.

Tweeden claims that Franken grabbed the back of her head and stuck his tongue down her throat, claiming they should rehearse a kiss for a skit together.

Tweeden has also presented a photograph of Franken groping her breasts while she was asleep on the plane ride back to America.

Franken has apologized, saying "I certainly don't remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but i send my sincerest apologies to Leaeann."

We'll have more on this developing story as further information is presented to us.