Senator Al Franken Accused of Groping Reporter in 2006 - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Senator Al Franken Accused of Groping Reporter in 2006

Posted: Updated:

We have breaking news this afternoon...

Los Angeles morning show host, Leeann Tweeden has accused Minnesota Senator Al Franken of sexually assaulting her during a 2006 USO tour in the Middle East.

Tweeden claims that Franken grabbed the back of her head and stuck his tongue down her throat, claiming they should rehearse a kiss for a skit together.

Tweeden has also presented a photograph of Franken groping her breasts while she was asleep on the plane ride back to America.

Franken has apologized, saying "I certainly don't remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but i send my sincerest apologies to Leaeann."

We'll have more on this developing story as further information is presented to us.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.