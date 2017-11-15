To Pay for Tax Reform, Republicans Try Getting Rid of Obamacare' - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

To Pay for Tax Reform, Republicans Try Getting Rid of Obamacare's Individual Mandate

Posted: Updated:

Republicans are going after a key part of Obamacare to help pay for their tax cut plan.

Republicans in the Senate found a new way to pay for their tax reform bill – get rid of the individual mandate from the Affordable Care Act which requires people to buy insurance or pay a fine.

Repealing the mandate would save the government $330-billion over the next ten years, and that money would help offset the increase in the deficit from the tax cuts.

However, getting rid of the mandate will also lead to an estimated 13 million people losing their insurance over the same ten-year period.

The move comes as the House is preparing to vote on its version of tax reform, and the individual mandate repeal will not be a part of its bill.

There is a lot of support for the mandate repeal among House members, but Speaker Ryan says it's too late to add it before tomorrow's scheduled vote.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.