Police Trying to Find Motive For CA Rampage Shooting

Police in Northern California say the gunman in a deadly shooting rampage was feuding with his neighbors. They were his first victims.

He targeted seven locations in the rural community of Rancho Tehama, including an elementary school. Four people were killed in the assault, and ten more were injured.

Police killed the suspected shooter, Kevin Janson Neal. They say he chose random targets and stole two vehicles during the rampage.

Armed with three guns and a ballistic vest, the shooter began his rampage just before 8 AM, killing two of his neighbors. He then stole their truck, and began driving toward a nearby elementary school, shooting randomly at people along the way.

Sarah Gonzales had just dropped off her daughter, when the gunman blocked her car. When he stopped firing, she says he continued toward the school.

School officials heard gunshots and made a critical decision to lock it down. The gunman tried to enter the school, but couldn't get in. He fired about 30 rounds in six minutes before he took off.

A short time later, a patrol car rammed the suspect's vehicle. Officers then opened fire and killed him.

Officials are still trying to learn about the shooter's past, including an alleged assault earlier this year against one of the neighbors he killed yesterday.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

