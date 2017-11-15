Shelby Co. Inmate Escapes From Jail - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Shelby Co. Inmate Escapes From Jail

Posted: Updated:

An Shelby County inmate has been on the run for two days now, after escaping from jail.
 
Right now, state police are looking for an escaped inmate from the Marshall County jail.
 
Around eight-thirty Monday night, 20-year-old Dakota Reeder of Simpsonville, Kentucky left the jail, no word yet on how he escaped.
 
Reeder was not even a month into a ten-year sentence for theft, complicity to burglary, and receiving stolen property.
 
Police say he also may have stolen a truck from a Benton County business; it went missing just over an hour after he escaped.
 
Reeder is 5-foot-6, around 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
 
Police warn the public to be aware of your surroundings as he's still on the run, and if you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local police immediately.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.