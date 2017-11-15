Shelby Co. Inmate Escapes From Jail

An Shelby County inmate has been on the run for two days now, after escaping from jail.



Right now, state police are looking for an escaped inmate from the Marshall County jail.



Around eight-thirty Monday night, 20-year-old Dakota Reeder of Simpsonville, Kentucky left the jail, no word yet on how he escaped.



Reeder was not even a month into a ten-year sentence for theft, complicity to burglary, and receiving stolen property.



Police say he also may have stolen a truck from a Benton County business; it went missing just over an hour after he escaped.



Reeder is 5-foot-6, around 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.



Police warn the public to be aware of your surroundings as he's still on the run, and if you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local police immediately.