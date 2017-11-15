Police Investigate Shooting Outside Hilligan's - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Police Investigate Shooting Outside Hilligan's

Posted: Updated:

We have more answers on a Sunday morning shooting at Hilligan’s sports bar. 
 
According to police, around 2 AM Sunday, shots were fired outside of the bar.
 
They say witnesses recalled that an altercation indoors led to a physical fight outside. Eventually, someone involved fired at least six shots into the air.
 
The shooting suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot eastbound towards State Street, where officers found three men walking. 
 
All three repeatedly stated they did not who know did the shooting or who was involved, but witnesses at the scene all described the suspect as a black male with a beard, short hair, and a gray hooded jacket.
 
One of the three, who was in the fight, was arrested on an active warrant.
 
Police are currently waiting on video surveillance footage from the fight inside Hilligan’s.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.