Dallas, TX Assistant D.A. Fired After Verbally Assaulting Uber Driver

A former Dallas County Assistant District Attorney has apologized after an incident involving an Uber driver.



Jody Warner says she was uncomfortable with the route the driver was taking her, and regrets the language that she used toward him.



Through tears, the former A.D.A. offered an apology for words she used during an Uber ride Friday night, and this explanation.



She said, quote, "Whether it's because of my experience as a prosecutor – it made me hyper-vigilant – or whether I was justifiably uncomfortable, I can't tell you that. All I can tell you is what was in my heart, and I felt uncomfortable with the route that he was taking me. I had obviously been drinking; that's why I was in an Uber.”



Warner says she was uncomfortable after the driver picked her up from an old east Dallas bar and took her a different way. She says he passed her place, and that's when she became upset.



But the driver, Shaun Platt, told the Dallas Morning News he was the one who was uncomfortable. He says he asked her to get out and when she refused, called 911 and began recording.



On the recording, Warner can be heard saying, "I want to go home so badly, but you're so stupid, I want the cops to come so that they can (bleep), that's what I want."



Warner also identifies herself as an A.D.A. in the recording.



Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson fired Warner Monday afternoon, and in a statement said that, even though criminal charges were not filed, Warner's behavior is, quote "contrary to this office's core principle of integrity, and it will not be tolerated."