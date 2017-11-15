Living Well: America's Blood Pressure Keeps Rising

The number of Americans with high blood pressure is about to rise from about a third of U.S. adults to nearly half.

Heart disease experts have released new guidelines for treating hypertension at their annual meeting in Anaheim, California.

Hypertension patients and their doctors are going to have to work harder to bring down blood pressure measurements.

Heart experts have lowered the target for high blood pressure from 140 over 90 to 130 over 80.

Two heart disease prevention powerhouses, the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology, issued the new guidelines. Dr. Jeff Williamson of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is one of the authors.

He says, "These guidelines apply to all ages, especially to those people who have a greater than 10% risk of stroke, heart attack or heart failure in the next 10 years."

Some patients will need an additional pill to lower their blood pressure further, but the majority will be prescribed lifestyle changes instead, which suggests cutting back on salty foods, and increasing intake of potassium-rich fruits and veggies such as sweet potatoes, butternut squash, and spinach.

High blood pressure is treatable, but only if you know you have it. It's often silent -- occurring without any signs or symptoms.



