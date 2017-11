A Hardin County newborn is without parents after a crash on South Dixie Highway killed the young couple just days after the baby was born.

23-year-old Dakota Reynolds and 20-year-old April Bryant died at the scene. Sadly, their 11-day-old son, Dakota Reynolds Jr., will never know his parents.

The accident occurred when the parent’s car jumped into oncoming traffic, then directly into another vehicle.

The family is now planning funerals, while police continue their investigation.