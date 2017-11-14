November is National Diabetes Month. Diabetes is a common disorder among humans, But did you know your furry friend can also get diabetes? WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell visited a local veterinarian to learn more about the disorder.

Dogs can get diabetes just as easily as any human can. Abby looks like a normal dog, but she actually has diabetes.

Diabetes is a disorder where the body is unable to regulate blood sugar levels. It's actually very similar to diabetes in humans.

Diabetes is very common in dogs and cats. The same factors that contribute to diabetes in humans also affect your pet. According to researchers 1 out of every 100 dogs that reaches 12 years of age will develop diabetes and 1 in every 50 cats. Like any sickness there are signs and symptoms you can look for in your pet.

With the right attention, diet, exercise, and medical care your furry friend can live a long happy life.