Shooting Spree in Northern California Leaves 5 People Dead, Including Two Children

Five people dead including two children after a shooting today in Northern California. Police say it started as a “domestic violence incident” which turned into a tragic scene. The gunman opened fire in several locations including an Elementary School around 8 am. Police say the shooter was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, two handguns and appeared to be randomly picking his targets.

The shooting ended near an elementary school where several shots were fired, one student shot at the school and the other killed by a bullet while in a vehicle. Two officers who first encountered the shooter were said to have shot the suspect instantly.

NBC reports Brian Flint who described the shooter as Kevin, a known felon in his 50s stole his vehicle and killed his roommate. The neighbor of the gunman said the suspect had "been shooting a lot of bullets lately—hundreds of rounds, large magazines. We made it (known) that this guy is crazy, and he's been threatening us and everything like that."

California Governor Jerry Brown, shortly after the shooting issued a statement saying “Anne and I are saddened to hear about today’s violence in Tehama County, which shockingly involved school children. We offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones and unite with all Californians in grief.”

The motive behind these shootings is still unknown.