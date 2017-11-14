Homework Could Soon be History

Elementary schools across the country are debating whether or not homework is beneficial for young students. It's a topic that can divide parents and teachers.



When fourth grader Judah Broshi gets home from school, he doesn't have to hit the books like most kids. His New York City public school has banned mandatory homework for grades kindergarten through fourth.



Judah's mother Robin pushed for the policy, after seeing how much her son pushed back on doing the work.



Dr. Harris Cooper has been studying the benefits of homework for years and says doing away with it completely is not a good idea.



Studies do show even small amounts of homework help kids do better on unit tests, but they also help to begin shape a child's time management skills and their organization.



Doctor Cooper also believes homework improves self-discipline and achievement, but he cautions that moderation is key.



For fourth-grader Judah, that would mean about 40 minutes of homework a night. His mother says families should get to decide how to spend their time.



Judah's school does recommend that all student read about 30 minutes a night, something he does enjoy.



For kindergarteners, experts suggest occasional short, fun tasks parents and children can do together.