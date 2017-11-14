Reward for Information on Bowling Green Wallet Thief - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Reward for Information on Bowling Green Wallet Thief

Crimestoppers needs your help!  The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating the theft of a wallet.
 
Police say on Wednesday, October 18th, a man utilized the restroom in a grocery store on Scottsville Road. He later realized his wallet was lost. He asked the store to check the lost and found, with no luck.
 
A few days later, the man's wife alerted him of fraudulent charges made on his credit cards. 
 
Police have obtained video surveillance of the suspect who used the card.  Charges now total over $3000.00.
 
The suspect is an older white male wearing a ball cap, a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.
 
If you recognize this man, you can call the South Central Kentucky Crimestoppers at 7-8-1-CLUE, toll free 866-842-CLUE or visit their web site at www.781CLUEorg. 

