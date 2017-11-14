Leitchield Woman Shoots Her Son

In Grayson County, a mother shoots her son after he threatens to kill himself.

On Friday November 10th, officers from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office and the Leitchfield Police Department responded to a shooting in Leitchfield.

Upon arriving and securing the scene, officers determined that Barry Wilkerson had allegedly been shot twice by his mother Paula Sims.

Wilkerson was later transported to the University of Louisville Hospital for additional treatment of gunshot related injuries.

The exact nature and events which led up to the shooting are still under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

