Glasgow Police Respond to Man Carrying Assault Rifle in Wal-Mart

A few Glasgow Wal-Mart shoppers may have experienced a bit of a scare on Monday, as a man was walking through the store with a loaded assault rifle.



Police say around 7 PM Monday, they responded to reports of a male walking throughout the aisles of this grocery store carrying an assault rifle.



Upon arriving, they made contact with 51-year-old Robert Jerge, who they say was carrying a loaded AR-15 style rifle in his hands walking around. They took the gun and escorted him out of the store.



Officers say they investigated on the scene and found Jerge made no threats or acted aggressively, and therefore he was not arrested.



Now, although this could be a scary incident for some shoppers to see, Kentucky is an open-carry state, so carrying that rifle is legal. However, police warn that you should always verify carrying any fireman into any establishment before entering, as well as carrying it in a secure holster and not in your hands.



Officers describe this incident as a bad judgment call on his part and say there is no further investigating to do.