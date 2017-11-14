Chaney's Dairy Barn - Miji's Green Beans - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Chaney's Dairy Barn - Miji's Green Beans

Ingredients 

* Around 2.5 Lbs of Green Beans (cut Italian)
* 1 Lb. of Bacon
* 4 tbs of Butter
* 1 tbs of Montreal Steak Seasoning
* 2 small onions diced
* 3/4 - 1 cup of Brown sugar or 3/4 cup Splenda Brown Sugar
* 1 can Water

Directions

- Rinse and drain green beans and set aside.
- Cook bacon then add butter & onions. Cook until onions are translucent. Then add brown sugar and Montreal seasoning.  Cook 3 minutes while stirring on        low heat 
- Add green beans and 2 cups of water
- Simmer on low until water cooks down
- Sample for taste
- Can be booked several days before
 

