Chaney's Dairy Barn - Miji's Green Beans

Ingredients

* Around 2.5 Lbs of Green Beans (cut Italian)

* 1 Lb. of Bacon

* 4 tbs of Butter

* 1 tbs of Montreal Steak Seasoning

* 2 small onions diced

* 3/4 - 1 cup of Brown sugar or 3/4 cup Splenda Brown Sugar

* 1 can Water

Directions

- Rinse and drain green beans and set aside.

- Cook bacon then add butter & onions. Cook until onions are translucent. Then add brown sugar and Montreal seasoning. Cook 3 minutes while stirring on low heat

- Add green beans and 2 cups of water

- Simmer on low until water cooks down

- Sample for taste

- Can be booked several days before

