Living Well: Electronic Stimulation Exercise Suits

There's an interesting new way to get in shape, and it's great if you're always short on time.

First you suit up in a thin-skinned, scuba-like get up while your trainer wets down an electronic stimulation suit.

Once you officially look like a terminator, it's time to work out.

The wires are connected to a console where trainers can turn up the current, and you work your whole body from thigh to tri's, and glutes to abs.

The twenty-minute workout is said to be the equivalent of 90 minutes sweating it out at the gym, and, best of all, you don't have to do it every day – anywhere from just one time to three times per week.

The high-tech workout claims to burn calories and build muscles with these small bursts of exercise, and the equipment used is now FDA approved. This technology, by the way, has been used for years to treat injuries.

As always, you should check with your doctor before starting any new exercise regime.