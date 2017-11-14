The WKU Theater and Dance Department's Dance Company puts on a Holiday show every year, this show displays student talent through dance and performance with a fun family friendly holiday spin. The WKU Dance Company is going to jump start you holiday season with this year's show titled Winterdance: 'Tis the Season. Kylene Stephens an adjunct instructor at WKU says "its basically a calendar countdown of all the fun things that you and your family may do when getting ready for the holidays. So we have things like Black Friday shopping, and transitioning into cutting down the Christmas Tree, and stringing your lights, going to see the Nutcracker and even celebrating the last day of school for all the children and they look forward to that."

Miriam Gaines a senior dance major at WKU says "this year's show brings back the nostalgia about your memories of Christmas, it's fun, lighthearted, playful and magical." Kylene believes this is the perfect opportunity to not only give back to the arts at WKU but to support the growth of our local art here in Bowling Green.

Winterdance: 'Tis the Season opens Friday, November 17th and continues until Sunday November 19th. For further information visit www.wku.edu/theatre-and-dance/