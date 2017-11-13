NEW DETAILS: NTSB Investigates Barren County Plane Crash

New details emerge concerning the plane crash in Barren County that took the life of a 15-year-old and three adults.

We're learning more about the victims, who were all from Pulaski County. National Transportation Safety Board Investigators are on the scene trying to determine what led to the fatal flight. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell viewed the crash site and has more insight into what went wrong as this plane crashed mid flight.

What is left of the plane is still mangled around the trees in a remote area of Barren County. On Monday morning NTSB arrived to investigate the tragic scene and find out what went wrong. The NTSB investigates by measuring three main components: the man, the machine, and the environment.

The four passengers were on the way back home from a duck hunting trip when the unexpected happened. The victims include attorney Scott Foster, his 15-year-old son Noah Foster, Dr. Kyle Stewart a dentist, and a police department chaplain Doug Whitaker. The plane is registered to Scott Foster.

The wreckage is being taken to a secure location in Springfield, Tennessee to thoroughly conduct the investigation to find out exactly what caused the plane to go down. Investigators say it could take a year or longer to find the exact cause of what went wrong. WNKY will continue to update you as details unfold.