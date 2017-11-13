Party Causes a Third Floor Apartment to Cave in

There were some scary moments at a North Texas apartment complex over the weekend. Officials say a crowded dance party in Denton caused the floor of a third floor unit to cave in early Sunday morning. Cellphone video show the exact moment the incident happened. Students were sent tumbling into the apartment below. Now at least 50 people have been displaced from their homes. The resident inside the apartment underneath the party said the door was shaking and she was headed to the police department. A short time later her living room was destroyed. There were no major injuries, but at least five people were treated at the scene. Engineers are assessing the damage and trying to determine what caused the floor to collapse.