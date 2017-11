Dust off those skates, the SOKY Ice rink is back!

For the second year in a row, the SOKY Marketplace in downtown Bowling Green is set to be transformed into the SOKY Ice Rink.

After drawing 6,000 paying customers last winter, the ice rink will open on November 17th, with an expanded venue and expanded season.

The skating season will begin one week earlier than last year and will continue for seven weeks.