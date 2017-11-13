Liz Smith Dies at 94

Liz Smith, New York's undisputed queen of gossip, died Sunday.

For more than a half century, Smith chronicled the highs and lows of New York celebrities. Her column, simply called "Liz Smith", was among the most widely read in the world.

She broke the news of Donald and Ivana Trump's divorce, as well as Woody Allen and Mia Farrow's impending parenthood.

A native of Texas, Smith was also among New York's most successful charitable fundraisers, supporting literacy, equality for women and other causes.

Her literary agent told the Associated Press she died of natural causes. She was 94.