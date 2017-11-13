Chocolate City Shooter Captured on Camera

One person is hospitalized after a shooting in a Bowling Green nightclub parking lot.

Police responded to Chocolate City around 3 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of shots fired.

The hospital notified them of one victim.

Their condition or identity is unknown.

Surveillance video shows the suspects vehicle pulling into the parking lot of Chocolate City, firing, and driving off.

The shooter is captured clearly on camera, but his identity is not known at this time.

Police describe his shirt at the time of the shooting as spelling "Lit", with the "i" being either a Christmas tree, as police originally stated, or an Eiffel Tower.

No further victims or suspects are known at this time and no one has been arrested.

If you have any information on the shooters identity or the shooting, contact the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4244.