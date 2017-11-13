Pres. Trump Wraps Up Asian Tour With Stop in the Philippines

President Trump is wrapping up his overseas trip to Asia with perhaps his most controversial stop. He's in the Philippines, meeting with, among others, that nation's president, often criticized by human rights activists for his violent handling of the country's drug war.

Protestors gathered in the streets of Manila, burning signs depicting President Trump, while at times clashing with police using water cannons. Those demonstrations, held as President Trump met with world leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

Among the President's meetings – a controversial one with the summit's host, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Human rights groups accuse Duterte of overseeing a bloody drug war. They say he's behind the killings of thousands of drug dealers, and drug users. However, Duterte tells reporters that Mr. Trump has praised his strategy.

The White House says human rights, vis a vis the drug war, did come up briefly in their meeting. Nevertheless, Mr. Trump ignored questions about it.

Earlier in the day, President Trump met with his counterparts from Japan and Australia. He said the focus of their meeting was the same as the focus of the entire trip, which he says he'll expound on, Wednesday at the White House.

On trade, the President calls this a "very fruitful" trip. He boasts of nearly $300-billion in new sales for U. S. manufacturers. The President appears to be counting non-binding agreements for potential future deals, along with some signed contracts that have been previously announced.