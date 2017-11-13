Roy Moore Continues to Deny Sexual Misconduct Allegations - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Roy Moore Continues to Deny Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Alabama Senate Candidate Judge Roy Moore is digging in his heels against accusations of sexual misconduct with young women in the 1970's.  Moore says the claims aren't true and he refuses to drop out of the Senate race.  

Judge Moore says he's going to sue the Washington Post over its report in which four women claim Moore sought romantic or sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. The four accusers confirmed their allegations to CBS News.

Leigh Corfman says she was 14 when Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her.

Moore says the claims are designed to derail his campaign to win a seat in the Senate. He is refusing to drop out of the race, despite pressure from many establishment Republicans to do so.

Three conservative Senators have already rescinded their support of Moore over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Speaking outside a campaign event in Huntsville last night, Moore's supporters say he's still going to win. Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in a special election on December 12th.

