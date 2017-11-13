Henderson Co. Man Caught Driving with LSD - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Henderson Co. Man Caught Driving with LSD

A Henderson County man was stopped by police for driving over 100 miles per hour. When police searched the vehicle, they found something you don't often hear in the news.
 
Kentucky State Police discovered 20-year-old Karrion Floyd was in possession of LSD. Officers say they stopped Floyd on the William Natcher Parkway for traveling 108 miles-per-hour.
 
That’s when they searched the vehicle and found LSD, marijuana, and discovered he was concealing a handgun in his underwear.
 
Floyd is lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.
 

