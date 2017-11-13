Senator Rand Paul: I'm Returning to Work Today

Senator Rand Paul tells twitter followers today that nothing is going to stop him from getting back to work in Washington D.C.--not even six broken ribs.



He posted to the popular social media platform around 8 a.m. local time,

"Kelley and I want to thank everyone once again for your thoughts and prayers for my recovery. While I’m still in a good deal of pain, I will be returning to work in the Senate today, ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks."



On November 3rd, Senator Paul was allegedly attacked by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, while mowing the lawn.



He later shared to twitter on November 8th that he has six broken ribs and pleural effusion--a build-up of fluid in the lungs--as a result of the attack.



Rene Boucher was arraigned on November 9th at the Warren County Justice Center, where he pleaded not guilty to 4th degree assault.



Boucher's pre-trial conference is set for November 30th at 1:30 p.m.