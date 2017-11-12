4 Dead After Plane Crash In Barren County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

4 Dead After Plane Crash In Barren County

Posted: Updated:

4 people are dead after a plane ride took a turn for the worst. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell was on the scene of the crash in Barren County. On Sunday afternoon a single engine aircraft was found crashed in the woods by a deer hunter in Barren County. Kentucky State Police arrived on scene near Bewleytown Road in the Fountain Run Community to find 4 passengers in the plane. 3 were pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green. The identities have not been released until positive identification to family members. The Kentucky State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are conducting a joint investigation. We will update you as more details emerge. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.