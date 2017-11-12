4 Dead After Plane Crash In Barren County

4 people are dead after a plane ride took a turn for the worst. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell was on the scene of the crash in Barren County. On Sunday afternoon a single engine aircraft was found crashed in the woods by a deer hunter in Barren County. Kentucky State Police arrived on scene near Bewleytown Road in the Fountain Run Community to find 4 passengers in the plane. 3 were pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green. The identities have not been released until positive identification to family members. The Kentucky State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration are conducting a joint investigation. We will update you as more details emerge.