Sexual Harassment Allegations Led To Replacement Of Republican R - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Sexual Harassment Allegations Led To Replacement Of Republican Representatives

Posted: Updated:

Sexual Harassment allegations have led to the replacement of local Republican representatives.

House leaders say Michael Meredith and Jim DeCesare have been replaced by vice chairmen. 

Rob Rothenburger will replace Meredith of Oakland as chairman of Local Government Committee. 

Philip Pratt will replace DeCesare of Bowling Green as chairman of Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee. 

This decision comes after former house speaker Jeff Hoover, who was also involved in the allegations, resigned last Sunday. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.