Sexual Harassment Allegations Led To Replacement Of Republican Representatives

Sexual Harassment allegations have led to the replacement of local Republican representatives.

House leaders say Michael Meredith and Jim DeCesare have been replaced by vice chairmen.

Rob Rothenburger will replace Meredith of Oakland as chairman of Local Government Committee.

Philip Pratt will replace DeCesare of Bowling Green as chairman of Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee.

This decision comes after former house speaker Jeff Hoover, who was also involved in the allegations, resigned last Sunday.