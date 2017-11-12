BGPD Investigating Early Morning Shooting at Bowling Green Nightclub

One person is hospitalized after a shooting in a Bowling Green nightclub parking lot.

Police responded to Chocolate City around 3 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of shots fired.

The hospital notified them of one victim.

Their condition or identity is unknown at this time.

Surveillance video shows the suspects vehicle pulling into the parking lot of Chocolate City, firing, and driving off.

Police describe his shirt as spelling "Lit", with the "i" being a Christmas tree.

No further victims or suspects are known at this time and no one has been arrested.

If you have any information, contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270.393.4244.