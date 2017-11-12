BGPD Investigating Early Morning Shooting at Bowling Green Night - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

BGPD Investigating Early Morning Shooting at Bowling Green Nightclub

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

One person is hospitalized after a shooting in a Bowling Green nightclub parking lot.

Police responded to Chocolate City around 3 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of shots fired.

The hospital notified them of one victim.

Their condition or identity is unknown at this time. 

Surveillance video shows the suspects vehicle pulling into the parking lot of Chocolate City, firing, and driving off. 

Police describe his shirt as spelling "Lit", with the "i" being a Christmas tree.

No further victims or suspects are known at this time and no one has been arrested.

If you have any information, contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270.393.4244.  

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.