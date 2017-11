A Cancun travel website is offering a $10,000 a month job to anyone who likes to post on social, and no experience seems to be required.

The job called a Cancun Experience Officer, the applicant would take pictures in Cancun and writing about their experience of the area for six months to an American audience.

This job assignment is from March to August 2018. You will have to live in Cancun, Mexico the entire time.

Check out Cancun.com for details on this unique job.