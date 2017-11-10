Bowling Green Man Arrested for Sodomy & Rape of 15-Year-Old - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green Man Arrested for Sodomy & Rape of 15-Year-Old

A Bowling Green man has been arrested for sodomy and rape of a 15-year-old. 22-year-old Benjamin Travis Moore was arrested Friday after he confessed to having sexual intercourse as well as deviate sexual intercourse with a minor who was 15 years old at the time of the incident. The incident occurred this summer in the Fruit of the Loom parking lot. Moore told a Bowling Green Police Officer of the incident and later disclosed more disturbing information to a detective after he was read his rights. Detectives have spoke to the minor and her guardians. More charges are possible as it is still under investigation. 

