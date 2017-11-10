Veterans Are Still Fighting To Not Be Forgotten

Veterans are celebrated on Veteran's Day, but they want to feel special everyday. They are proud of what they helped our country become, but some are sad that others don't see the sacrifices they've made. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell spoke to a group of local veterans in Bowling Green who say they're still fighting to not be forgotten. For many, Veteran's Day is one day of the year, but here veterans are celebrated everyday. The American Legion Post 23 is a place for Veterans to hangout, have a few drinks, and relax with other veterans like themselves. No Matter what branch you were in, here it's a giant family celebrating life and our country. For these veterans its not just about celebrating their own service. It's about celebrating each other and the memories they've made. Along with the good memories, There were also some close calls. For Charles Paul Veterans day is not just another holiday on the calender. It's a day for remembrance, but with this day comes disappointment. This place serves up more than just a drink. They serve the men and women who helped shape our country. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell.