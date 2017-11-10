Give Red - Give Life - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Give Red - Give Life

Give Red..Give Life! The American Red Cross is inviting the community to participate in their upcoming blood drive.
The WKU campus and community are invited to participate in the "Give Red, Give Life" blood drive on November 13th-15th from 10 AM to 6 PM. 
The blood drive leads up to the WKU football game against MTSU. The school that receives the most blood donations will be recognized at the game on November 17th. 
You can make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org and search "WKU versus MTSU"

