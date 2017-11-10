Pampered Pets

It's no secret people love spoiling their pets. The American Pet Products Association estimates Americans spent $6,000,000,000 alone on grooming and boarding last year. And we're not talking kennels! Pet resorts and spas are popping up from coast to coast.

Leah Fried-Sedwick owns the Olde Towne Pet Resort outside of Washington D.C. There are rooms with a view, cuddle and story time sessions, and cameras so owners can watch online.

Old Towne started 15 years ago and just opened a third location. Similar places are popping up across the country.

A Los Angeles pet hotel offers daily air purification and full-sized beds, while pool parties are popular at a Miami resort.

At the Spa Paws Hotel in Fort Worth Texas, cat rooms have skylights so they can sunbathe.

Back at Olde Town, dogs can run through agility courses, go for an afternoon dip, and socialize with other guests. Like any good spa, mani-pedis are on the menu. It's just one way these pets are pampered.

Groomers use pet-friendly products to keep pooches safe and stylish. However, the bill adds up quickly. A week-long stay costs about a thousand dollars.