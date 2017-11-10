4 Women Accuse Roy Moore of Sexual Misconduct

Four women reported to the Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore made inappropriate advances toward them while they were underage. All four women have confirmed their stories to CBS News. Now the question is, will Moore stay in the special election race to fill Jeff Sessions' Senate seat?

Republicans did their best to distance themselves from the GOP candidate to fill Alabama's senate seat, but Judge Roy Moore says he will never give up the fight.

On Twitter, he said, "We are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message."

The controversy began Thursday when the Washington Post published allegations from four women that Moore made advances on them when they were in their teens and he was in his 30's.

One woman claims Moore kissed her, took off her shirt and pants and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear when she was just 14.

Moore turned the story into a fundraising appeal saying the allegations are quote, "filthy and sleazy attacks" by "forces of evil," urging "God fearing conservatives" to help him "fight back" by "chipping in a donation."

Judge Moore's relationship with establishment conservatives has been described as "shaky". Now some on Capitol Hill are actively looking for ways to replace him.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, who won her Senate seat in 2010 with a write-in campaign, is urging acting Alabama Senator Luther Strange to do the same.

But Moore appears to still have some support at home. One county Republican chairman told a Toronto Star reporter that he would still vote for Moore even if he did commit a sex crime, because he could never vote for a Democrat.