Trump & Putin in Vietnam - No Plans on a Meeting

President Trump is now on the fourth stop of his 12-day Asian tour where he's attending the Asia-Pacific economic forum. The question of the week, will he or won't he meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin, who's also there.

Here in Vietnam, President Trump stood shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow world leaders ... in local garb - as is the custom at the annual APEC economic summit. Also in attendance, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It's still unclear if Mr. Trump will meet formally with his Russian counterpart.

Earlier in the day, the President spoke to CEOs and business leaders in this region. He urged them to help push back against North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

The President also spoke trade and again, as he did earlier in the week in China, blamed his predecessors, not other nations, for unfair deals.

The President went on to say, countries that abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization may partner with the U.S., while those that don't will no longer be tolerated.