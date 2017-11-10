Escaped TN Inmate Arrested in Bowling Green

Three inmates escaped from a Tennessee jail on Tuesday, and just the other night, one was captured in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green police found and arrested Matt White, 28, after receiving a tip on his location Wednesday.

Police say he first gave them his brothers information and without nothing else to go by, police let him go. They then consulted with the Marshall's Office and went back to the Executive Inn where they matched up his tattoo's with the escaped inmates and arrested him.

White is currently lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

White, Dylan Ferguson, and Jeff Strong reportedly escaped by using a bed post to pry out a speaker in a cell and chipped away at cinder blocks to create a hole in the wall. They then tied jumpsuits and bed sheets together to rappel down two stories into a maintenance closet where they then walked out of the jail from.

Their disappearance was not known until a head count later on that evening.

In addition to White, Dylan Ferguson has been caught, but Jeff Strong is still on the run. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call your local police immediately.