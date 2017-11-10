Feel Good Friday: Vietnam Vet Creates a Surprising Friendship

Tomorrow our country will honor those who have fought for our rights and freedoms, and in today's Feel Good Friday, we wanted to share with you an amazing story of a local Vietnam vet.

Meet Brigadier General Edward Daniel Cherry, a Vietnam War veteran. He says, "Back in those days Americans didn't treat their veterans very well and it was a sad testimony to our countries history. But fortunately, that's all changed now."

Something else that changed were the lives of two soldiers who were, at one time, enemies by war. General Cherry recalls, "I shot down an enemy airplane one day and it was a Mig21, and I watched the enemy pilot bail out of it. I thought he survived but I really wasn't sure.”

“Over 30 years later, I was able to go back to Vietnam, meet him face to face, have dinner in his home with his family, and became instant friends."

The following year, Mr. Hong came to Bowling Green for the ribbon cutting at the Aviation Park. Little did they know at that time, history would be made.

General Cherry says, "For the first time in history, a fighter pilot who was shot down in combat returned to sit in the cockpit of the jet of that actual airplane that shot him down."

General Cherry's phantom 550 is the one that shot Mr. Hong down, and now resides at the Heritage Aviation Park.

It's hard for men like these two to not be emotional on Veterans Day. It's a day that honors them, but also reminds them of the life changing events that would change the course of their life forever.

So today, Dan Cherry asks that you remember our service members. In his words, quote, “Say a prayer for our men and women serving for us. Take a few minutes out and stop and think about these innocent young American men and women who are serving for us."



Tomorrow, he'll be in Las Vegas with his former Thunderbird team being honored by current Thunderbird pilots for an airshow.



Today, thank a veteran for their service to this country.